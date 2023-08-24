Wells Fargo experiencing issues with banking system

Wells Fargo customers use the ATM at a bank branch on August 8 in San Bruno, California. More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system on August 24.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Wells Fargo experienced issues with some aspects of its banking system on Thursday night, according to the bank itself and hundreds of complaints on Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages.

Problems ranged from transferring funds to declining ATM cards on Downdetector, with the bank tweeting that some customers had issues with fund transfer system Zelle.

CNN’s Samantha Delouya and Matt Egan contributed to this report.