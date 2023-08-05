New York (CNN) — Recently I was carded for trying to buy a lemonade. I thought the cashier was joking. Then she pointed to the label reading “spiked.” I laughed and opted for a regular lemonade instead, since it was 2 p.m. on a Wednesday.

It’s an easy mistake to make these days when just about every non-alcoholic drink has an alcohol-infused, or spiked, twin. Coconut water, cold brew, Mountain Dew, Fresca, AriZona Iced Tea and even SunnyD are just a sample of the spiked beverages being sold across the country.