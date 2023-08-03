Warner Bros. Discovery trims costs and losses but misses forecasts

 Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Warner Bros. Discovery reported a larger-than-forecast loss in the second quarter, but the loss was narrower than a year ago.

The company, the owner of CNN, posted a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 51 cents a share, down sharply from the $3.4 billion, or $1.50 a share it lost over the same period a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a net loss of 38 cents a share in the period.