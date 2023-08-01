Warner Bros. apologizes for ‘Barbenheimer’ tweets that sparked criticism in Japan

From left, Barbie and Oppenheimer (2023).

 Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures

(CNN) — The Warner Bros. Film Group has apologized after the Twitter account for its “Barbie” film sparked backlash over its embrace of memes that appeared to depict the character immersed in atomic blast imagery from Universal’s film “Oppenheimer.”

The posts sparked controversy in Japan and strong public criticism of Warner Bros. from the Japanese branch of the studio, which called the tweets from the official US account “inconsiderate” and demanded a response from its US headquarters. A subsidiary demanding an apology from a parent company is extraordinarily rare.