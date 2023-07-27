New York (CNN) — Cyclical stocks that tend to rise and fall with the economy are rallying, the latest sign that investors are becoming more optimistic about the possibility of a “soft landing,” i.e. no recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has gained 3.2% this month, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The blue-chip index on Wednesday notched its longest daily streak of gains since 1987 and its highest level since February 2022.