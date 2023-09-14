Wall Street prepares for the biggest IPO in nearly two years

Apple, Samsung, Nvidia and Google use Arm's designs and instructions to create their chips. The firm is essential in the production of smartphones, laptops, video games, televisions and GPS units.

 Florence Lo/Reuters

New York (CNN) — The largest public offering since 2021 is here.

After a nearly two-year drought in the IPO market, UK-based chip designer Arm will make its trading debut in New York on Thursday with 95.5 million shares under the ticker ‘ARM’ (ARM) on the Nasdaq.