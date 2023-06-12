Wall Street Journal: George Soros has handed control of his charitable and political activities to his son Alex

New York (CNN) — Billionaire George Soros, a leading philanthropist and contributor to liberal political causes, has tapped his 37-year old son Alexander Soros to lead his charitable foundation and political action committee, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In an interview with the Journal Sunday, Alexander Soros was revealed to be the chair of the Open Society Foundations, Soros’ main philanthropic organization. While Alexander Soros had continued to be listed as deputy chair of the foundations in recent months, he was tapped as chair of the board in December.