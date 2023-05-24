Wall Street Journal: FTC investigates America’s baby formula shortages

A sign on an empty shelf informs customers that there is no stock in the back for infant formula at a supermarket in 2022 in New York City.

 Liao Pan/China News Service/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the protracted shortages of baby formula in the United States that left store shelves bare of the essential product for several months, probing whether baby formula makers colluded in bidding on state contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The report, citing documents posted on the agency’s website, said it is looking into whether Abbott Laboratories and other formula manufacturers have “engaged in collusion or coordination with any other market participant regarding the bidding” for state contracts.