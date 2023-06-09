Walgreens unveils Chicago store with only two aisles and most products kept out of sight

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Walgreens just opened a redesigned store in a downtown Chicago neighborhood where most of the merchandise is intentionally kept out of sight.

The store, located on 2 East Roosevelt Road, at one point offered a typical Walgreens shopping experience – multiple aisles stacked with daily essentials, cosmetics, packaged snacks, health care needs and an in-store pharmacy.