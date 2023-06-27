Walgreens profit tumbles, slashes guidance amid significant drop in Covid vaccine demand

People make their way near a Walgreens pharmacy on March 09, in New York City.

 Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Corbis/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Walgreens Boots Alliance on Tuesday reported earnings that tumbled from the same time a year ago amid softening consumer spending and a pullback in demand for Covid vaccines.

The pharmacy chain posted earnings for its fiscal third quarter of $118 million, or 14 cents a share, compared to $289 million, or 33 cents a share a year ago.