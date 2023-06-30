Walgreens is closing 450 locations

Shoppers enter a Walgreens store in Los Angeles on June 24, 2019.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/FILE

New York (CNN) — Walgreens expects to close 150 locations in the United States and 300 locations in the United Kingdom, Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe said in the company’s earnings call this week.

The pharmacy chain reported lower earnings on Tuesday compared to the same quarter last year – $118 million, or 14 cents a share, compared to $289 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago. The company is facing muted consumer spending and a pullback in demand for Covid vaccines.

CNN’s Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.