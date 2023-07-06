VW to test self-driving tech in retro-styled electric Microbuses

VW is testing self-driving vans in Austin, Texas.

(CNN) — Ten self-driving electric Volkswagen buses will soon cruise the streets of Austin, Texas, testing autonomous driving technology. The automaker said it plans to launch commercial services in Austin by 2026.

VW’s announcement comes less than a year after the German automaker and its partner Ford announced they would no longer invest in Argo AI, a start-up working on autonomous-driving technology in which both automakers had invested heavily.