Voting technology company Smartmatic subpoenas Trump campaign as part of $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News

Smartmatic has subpoenaed Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign as part of its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its airing of election lies.

 Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign for a wide array of documents as part of its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its airing of election lies.

The subpoena, which was issued in April and made public in a court filing on Tuesday, requires the Trump campaign to turn over documents related to Smartmatic, Fox News, and the allegations of fraud the campaign falsely made about the 2020 election.