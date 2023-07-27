Hong Kong (CNN) — Volkswagen has bought nearly 5% of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng for $700 million and agreed a strategic partnership to develop two new models as it attempts to reverse a decline in sales in the world’s biggest car market.

Subject to final agreement, the companies will join forces to develop two mid-sized VW-branded EVs for the Chinese market, to be rolled out in 2026, Volkswagen said in a statement.