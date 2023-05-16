Vodafone plans 11,000 job cuts By Hanna Ziady, CNN May 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save London (CNN) — Vodafone (VOD) said Tuesday it would cut 11,000 jobs over three years, as the telecoms company unveiled a turnaround plan to revive its fortunes.The job cuts would affect the firm’s UK headquarters and operations in other countries, the company added in a statement.“Our performance has not been good enough,” CEO Margherita Della Valle said. “We will simplify our organization, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness.”— This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison teen graduating high school early to attend prestigious culinary school A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record After a student was killed while boarding bus near Reedsburg, community showers family with support Second person arrested following shots fired incident outside town of Burke bar Aimee L. Wallace Latest News Madison teen graduating high school early to attend prestigious culinary school Oregon village hall moves to former bank site Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire More News