Virgin Galactic prepared to launch to the edge of space after hiatus

The passengers for Virgin Galactic's next missions to suborbital space are (from left) Beth Moses, Christopher Huie, Jamila Gilbert and Luke Mays.

 Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, the suborbital space tourism company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, is gearing up for its first flight to the edge of space in nearly two years.

The flight, slated for late May, will carry two pilots and a crew of four Virgin Galactic employees, the company announced Monday. The company expects it will be the final test run before Virgin Galactic can open up rides for paying customers after years of promises, missed deadlines, and Branson selling off a huge chunk of his original stake in the company.