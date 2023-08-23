Hong Kong (CNN) — Shares of VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker that went public in a red-hot Wall Street debut last week, enjoyed another stunning rally again Tuesday.

The stock more than doubled in price in New York, soaring 109% to close at $36.7 as small investors buzzed about the startup automaker. The strong market performance could make it easier for VinFast to raise more money from investors, a move CEO Thuy Le told CNN the company was considering.