New York (CNN) — New York Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan on Thursday urged industry trade group USTelecom, Verizon and AT&T to remove toxic lead cables that the Wall Street Journal reported the network providers left in several locations across the United States, according to a letter shared with CNN ahead of its release.

“The fact that telecommunications companies knew that there were lead-covered cables left abandoned in communities, and did not proactively work to mitigate the impacts of the cables is unacceptable,” Ryan wrote in the letter, stating that the companies need to “clean up their mess” in an accompanying statement.