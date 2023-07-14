New York (CNN) — The US Virgin Islands is seeking $190 million in penalties and disgorgement from JPMorgan Chase and requesting that it implement safeguards against human trafficking in its ongoing case alleging the bank benefited financially from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and failed to report suspicious financial activity.

The government for the Virgin Islands said in a court filing it also wants JPMorgan Chase to implement an independent compliance consultant to prevent human trafficking and to separate its business and compliance functions.

