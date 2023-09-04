New York (CNN) — Since last year’s Labor Day, US unions have flexed their muscle in a way not seen in decades. They’ve scored some big victories amid some defeats.

“It’s been a good year for unions,” said Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations school in Buffalo, New York. “You’ve seen a lot of successes and that will help going forward. I give them a B+. Not an A.”