US Steel receiving acquisition offers as company promises to maximize stockholder value

A sign is posted at the entrance of United States Steel's (USS) Gary Works facility on June 20, 2019 in Gary, Indiana.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The days may be numbered for US Steel Corp., a one-time backbone of the nation’s economy.

Once US Steel was the most valuable company in the world. Now, it’s the subject of a bidding war among rivals offering a fraction of what the company was once worth.