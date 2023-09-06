New York (CNN) — Google reached an agreement in principle with US states to settle an antitrust lawsuit for its alleged conduct in the Google Play Store, according to a Tuesday court filing.

This lawsuit was led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and attorneys general from California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The lawsuit, which accused Google of monopolistic practices, was filed in 2021 and alleged the company inflated prices for paid apps and in-app purchases in the Android app market.