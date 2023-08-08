Washington, DC (CNN) — US small businesses are noticing slightly better business conditions and are feeling less pessimistic about the economy’s future, but they’re still gloomy when it comes to hiring, according to a survey released Tuesday by the National Federation of Independent Business.

As inflation continued to slow last month, optimism improved among the more than 1,300 small businesses surveyed, though it remains subdued compared to pre-pandemic times. The share of owners expecting better business conditions in the next six months rose 10 points from June to a net negative of 30%, “the highest reading since August 2021 but historically very negative,” according to a release.