Hong Kong (CNN) — The United State sanctioned more than a dozen Chinese and Mexican companies on Tuesday, accusing them of shipping or selling equipment that make counterfeit pills, as it cracks down on imports of illegal fentanyl that fuels America’s deadly opioid epidemic.

The sanctions were directed at seven entities and six people based in China, as well as one entity and three people based in Mexico, according to a statement from the US Treasury Department on Tuesday.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Maegan Vazquez and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.