US retail spending picked up in August, mostly due to sales at gas stations

A customer looks at LG washing machines and dryers at a RC Willey home furnishings store in Draper, Utah on Aug. 28.

 George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US retail sales picked in August, boosted by higher gas prices, as spending on other items grew modestly.

Retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation, rose 0.6% in August, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That’s a slightly faster pace than July’s revised 0.5% gain, and marks the fifth straight month of growth. It’s also well above economists’ expectation of a 0.2% increase.