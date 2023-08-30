US pending home sales rose in July for the second month in a row

Green grass lawns seen in front of homes in a Los Angeles, California neighborhood on July 5, 2022. US pending home sales ticked up in July by 0.9%, rising for the second month in a row despite elevated prices and rising mortgage rates, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US pending home sales ticked up in July by 0.9%, rising for the second month in a row despite elevated prices and rising mortgage rates, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors.

The stronger-than-expected showing for pending home sales defied a market expectation that they would drop from June.