Washington, DC (CNN) — US pending home sales held steady in April, remaining unchanged after dropping in March, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors. After beating expectations in February, the pending home sales index dropped in March and was the first decline since November amid tight inventory and buyer uncertainty.

The pending sales index, a forward-looking indicator based on signed contracts to buy a home rather than the final sales that are accounted for in existing home sales, recorded no change from March to April, nationally, remaining at 78.9.