Washington (CNN) — US mortgage rates jumped higher last week as uncertainty about the debt ceiling standoff sent bond yields rising.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.79% in the week ending June 1, up from 6.57% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. Rates jumped higher last week for the third week in a row. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.09%.