US job openings fall below 9 million for the first time since March 2021

Job openings fell for the third consecutive month. Displayed is a 'Now Hiring' sign outside a resale clothing shop on June 2, in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States shrank for the third consecutive month, dropping below 9 million for the first time since early 2021, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition, a smaller number of workers quit their jobs, businesses hired fewer workers and layoffs nudged higher as the US job market settles into a calmer, more balanced state.