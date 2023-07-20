Washington, DC (CNN) — US home prices continued to fall in June compared to a year ago, but that may not be much comfort to home buyers. Even after falling, June’s median price hit the second-highest monthly median price on record going back to 1999, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday.

The median existing home price was $410,200 last month, just 0.9% less than the all-time high from one year ago of $413,800.