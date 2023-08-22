US home prices rose in July after 5 months of declines

Home prices are rising again.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US home buyers have a new challenge in addition to mortgage rates above 7%: Prices are rising again, reversing five months of year-over-year declines, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday.

The median existing home price was $406,700 last month, up 1.9% from a year ago when the median home price was $399,000. Prices rose in the Northeast, Midwest and South but were unchanged in the West in July, the NAR report found.