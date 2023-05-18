US home prices fall by most in 11 years but sales are down

A 'For Sale' sign is posted in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US home sales fell in April for the second month in a row and home prices had the biggest drop since 2012, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday.

Sales had shown some life, rising in February after a full year of declines due to surging mortgage rates, but that momentum has since cooled.