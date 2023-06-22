US home prices fall by largest amount annually since December 2011

A 'For Sale' sign is posted in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — US home prices fell in May at the largest annual rate in more than a decade, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday.

The median existing home price was $396,100 last month, down 3.1% from a year ago, marking the largest year-over-year price reduction since December 2011.