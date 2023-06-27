US home prices continued to rebound in April

A Sale Pending sign hangs in front of a property in San Francisco in April.

 Jeff Chiu/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Home prices rose in April for a third consecutive month, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

After seasonal adjustment, the national index rose 0.5% in April from March. Both the 10-City and 20-City composites saw increases, too, rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively. Before seasonal adjustments, the national index rose 1.3% from March. April’s increase comes after an uptick in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.