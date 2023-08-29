US consumers’ mood soured at the end of summer on inflation worries

Despite inflation starting to settle, food inflation continues to climb in the double digits in many parts of the United States.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Americans felt more pessimistic about the economy in August, following two straight months of growing confidence.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, which gauges Americans’ attitudes towards the economy and job market, fell to a reading of 106.1 in August, down from 114 in July, reversing the improvements made in the summer.