US consumers are feeling the most optimistic since September 2021

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse on June 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has kept Americans feeling optimistic about the future.

 David Zalubowski/AP/FILE

Washington, DC (CNN) — Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has kept Americans feeling optimistic about the future.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan rose 13% in July, the second straight month of improvement, according to a preliminary reading released Friday morning. The index reached its highest level since September 2021.