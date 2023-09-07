US consumers are done splurging, Fed report suggests

Passengers walk between terminals at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on August 8 in Arlington, Virginia. Severe thunderstorms pounded parts of the Eastern and Southern United States, causing widespread damage and delaying or cancelling more than 1,200 flights.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — After a summer of robust consumer spending, America’s bars, hotels and restaurants say the era of post-pandemic splurging by US consumers has likely drawn to a close. That includes “revenge travel” — a phenomenon in which consumers spent big on dining out and travel to make up for lost time during pandemic-era shutdowns.

The prediction came as part of the regular “Beige Book” economic snapshot from the Federal Reserve released Wednesday. Several of the Fed’s 12 regional districts reported peaking or even slowing tourism activity — a sign that US consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of US economic output, could be shifting in the coming months.