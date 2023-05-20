Washington, DC (CNN) — The United States could default on its debt in less than two weeks, and cities with a large military presence risk an economic firestorm if lawmakers don’t act.

A default would mean the government won’t be able to meet all of its financial obligations, which include salaries paid to federal workers and payments to Social Security recipients. About a sixth of government spending goes toward national defense, a quarter of which is to pay military personnel, according to the Congressional Budget Office.