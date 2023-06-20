Local Salvation Army joins in on national bell-ringing competition

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Americans got less generous in 2022, as soaring inflation and the slumping stock market took a significant toll on charitable giving.

Total giving fell to $499 billion, down 3.4% from a record year of donations in 2021, according to Giving USA 2023: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2022, released Tuesday.