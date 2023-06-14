New York (CNN) — Negotiators for UPS and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative agreement on a crucial issue in their contract talks: The shipping giant has finally agreed to install air conditioning – gradually – in its entire fleet of 95,000 delivery vans.

The union hailed the long-sought agreement as a “major tentative deal.” It said the company agreed to equip all larger delivery vehicles, smaller sprinter vans, and all of UPS’ most recognizable brown package vans purchased after Jan. 1, 2024 with in-cab air conditioning systems.