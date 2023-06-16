UPS Teamsters overwhelmingly authorize strike if no deal is reached by August 1

UPS workers and Teamsters members during a rally outside a UPS hub in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, April 21.

 Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Members of the Teamsters union voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike at United Parcel Service in a vote announced Friday. But a strike is still more than seven weeks away, if it happens at all.

The members at the country’s largest delivery service voted 97% in favor of authorizing a strike to start on August 1, if there is no agreement in contract talks now taking place between the company and the union. The Teamsters represent more than 340,000 UPS logistics warehouse workers and package delivery drivers nationwide.