UPS says its profit will fall after it reaches a Teamsters deal

UPS reported lower earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

 Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — UPS’s tentative labor deal with the Teamsters hasn’t even taken effect yet. But it has already taken a bite out of its earnings and revenue, as both fell in the second quarter ahead of the deal being reached.

The company also cut its profit forecast, expecting narrower margins, as it works to win back customers who shifted to other services for fear there would be an August 1 strike by the 340,000 Teamsters at the company.