UPS says its profit will fall after it reaches a Teamsters deal. Its stock is sinking sharply

UPS reported lower earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

 Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — UPS reported a sharp drop in revenue and profit in the second quarter. The company also cut its profit forecast, expecting narrower margins in the wake of its tentative deal with the Teamsters union.

Shares of UPS (UPS) fell nearly 4% in premarket trading following the report.