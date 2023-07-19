UPS and Teamsters to meet next week ahead of looming strike

Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President, center, greets UPS workers at a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on July 19.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

(CNN) — Negotiations will resume next week between UPS (UPS) and the Teamsters union, which represents 340,000 UPS (UPS) workers, ahead of a looming nationwide strike.

This will be the first time the two sides have met since they walked away from the negotiating table following a marathon negotiating session over the July 4 weekend.