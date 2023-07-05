New York (CNN) — A marathon negotiating session between UPS and the Teamsters union ended early Wednesday morning with both sides accusing the other of walking away from the table. There are no signs of a contract settlement in sight.

The current contract expires July 31, which means 340,000 UPS workers could go on strike August 1. The two sides had been trying to reach a deal to stop nervous UPS customers from starting to move their business to rival delivery services including the US Postal Service and nonunion FedEx.