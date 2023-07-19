Universal under investigation after it trimmed trees that shaded SAG-AFTRA protesters

SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, on July 17.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

(CNN) — The Los Angeles City Controller’s office is investigating after NBCUniversal severely trimmed a row of trees outside its studios where members of SAG-AFTRA were picketing company executives, eliminating shade during a searing heatwave.

“Trees are essential to providing Angelenos with significant environmental and public health benefits, especially during a heatwave,” LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia wrote on Twitter.