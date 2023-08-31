UNC student newspaper front page displays community’s texts during school shooting and lockdown

(CNN) — The entire front page of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, Wednesday displayed “text messages sent and received by UNC students,” during the hours-long lockdown on campus after one faculty member was murdered on Monday.

“We sat down on Monday night as a team,” the paper’s student print managing editor, Caitlyn Yaede, told CNN in a phone interview. “I said, we need to do something different; we need to do something that will really communicate to people the emotions we are feeling because that I think was most difficult to work through as students who live and work on this campus but also as student journalists who then have to serve that campus,” Yaede added.