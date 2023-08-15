UK wages grow at a record pace, nearing the inflation rate By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN Aug 15, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save London (CNN) — Wages in the United Kingdom grew 7.8% in the three months to June, the fastest annual rate since records began, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.“Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people’s real pay is recovering,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.UK consumer prices rose 7.9% in June compared with June 2022.— This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship Former UW student ordered civilly committed in Minnesota as sexually dangerous person Body found in abandoned Rock County home is that of missing man, officials say UW students move out of apartments amid heavy rain Anonymous donor contributes $1M to Woodman's Center project in Janesville Latest News Anonymous donor contributes $1M to Woodman's Center project in Janesville UW students move out of apartments amid heavy rain Office of School Safety provides incident response training in DeForest Sentry Insurance gives $275,000 for Maui wildfire relief, will match employee donations Portion of westbound Schroeder Road closed this week More News