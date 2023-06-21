London (CNN) — UK inflation unexpectedly stayed stuck at 8.7% in May, making it more likely the Bank of England will continue raising interest rates, potentially taking them to a level not seen in more than two decades.

The data released by the Office for National Statistics Wednesday defied forecasts for a slowdown in inflation to 8.4% compared with a year ago. Prices for recreation and cultural activities rose at a faster pace than in April and, although food inflation eased, it remained high, coming in at more than 18%.