London (CNN) — UK inflation slowed sharply for the second month in a row, falling to a 17-month low in July, official data showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 6.8% last month compared with a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said. That is the smallest annual rise since February 2022 and reflects falls in the price of gas and electricity after an energy price cap, set by the energy regulator, was lowered at the end of June.